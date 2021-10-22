Bring your lawn chair and enjoy a night of music outside. Tickets will be limited to maintain a safe gathering space. It all takes place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Central Presbyterian on Dauphin Street in Mobile. A $10 donation is encouraged. Proceeds will help the Central Food Pantry.
6:00 p.m.
1260 Dauphin Street Mobile, Al.
Sunday, October 24, 2021
