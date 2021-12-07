The following information was provided by event organizers:
The 8th Annual “Joy of Life” Mardi Gras Ball presented by Wind Creek Hospitality on February 5, 2022 at the Daphne Civic Center, Daphne, Alabama. All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The JOL Ball is a great opportunity to advertise for your company while having a blast dancing to live music and enjoying tastings from some of the Gulf Coast’s amazing chefs and restaurants -- all while raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research. There are many patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN from the Mobile and Baldwin County area receiving treatment for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with cancer and other deadly diseases. St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for the care their child receives. With a daily operating cost of more than $2 million dollars a day, St. Jude needs our unwavering support.
You can also join the 4th Annual “Joy of Life” Mardi Gras Parade benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The parade will take place on Saturday, February 26, 2022; 12 noon in downtown Mobile Alabama. Where else can you ride in a parade with patients of St Jude, former Kings and Queens, representatives from St Jude Hospital, and the happiest people in Mobile and Baldwin Co while raising money and awareness for curing childhood cancer.
Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast (JOL) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization formed in 2013 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. JOL is Mobile and Baldwin Counties only charity organization formed to raise money for St Jude. Our Board consists of former patients of St. Jude, parents and grandparents of St. Jude patients, and people along the Gulf Coast who support the efforts of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.