The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the second-ever Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 23 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. We will be selling food plates, have arts & crafts vendors, kids area and live music. The band Strickly Rivers will kick off the day with Tim Robertson following. Stormfolk will close out the day starting at 3 pm.
The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is the hub of the small community of Magnolia Springs in southwest Baldwin County. We consist of 40 completely volunteer members who serve approximately 30 square miles of land and 29 linear miles of waterfront including Weeks Bay, Magnolia River and part of Fish River. We do more than just fight fires; we respond to car accidents, water rescues, medical emergencies, grass fires. We serve our community by installing smoke alarms, doing fire prevention, and provide resources during disasters. We can be best reached on our website at www.magnoliaspringsfire.com or on our Facebook page Magnolia Springs Fire Rescue.
