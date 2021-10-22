The Alabama Chapter hosts the largest fundraiser for research care and support right here in Mobile. The Mobile Bay Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held on Sunday, November 14th at Spring Hill College.
Registration begins at 1 pm with the ceremony and walk beginning at 2pm. This event is free to the public so that any funds donated go straight to our mission of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Registration is easy!
- Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of Dementia. It is a type of dementia that affects the brain causing problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Alzheimer’s is the 6th leading cause of death in America.
- The state of Alabama has the highest death rate of Alzheimer's disease in the nation. Currently, there are more than 96,000 people in our state living with Alzheimer's and that doesn't include anyone with early onset which is anyone diagnosed under the age of 65.
Just go to alz.org/walk and click find your walk to search by zip code.
Alzheimer's Association Alabama Chapter
205-379-8065 x2097
