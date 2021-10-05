The Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast (HABAGC, or HABA for short) is a business community organization dedicated to promoting leadership and support of the development and network of Hispanic Businesses and the economic development in the Gulf Coast of the United States.
It will be located in Cathedral Square on Friday, October 8th from 5 to 9 p.m. This free festival is part of Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be live music from Zona Libre, a domino competition, dancing, Latin food from several countries, a Parade of Flags, piñatas, vendors, and much more. This is a fundraiser for scholarships for Hispanic Students.
Email: Habagc2@gmail.com
Website: https://www.habagc.com/
