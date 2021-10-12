Get ready for a spooky fun time! Mobile Midnight Maskers are hosting their Inaugural One Mile Zombie Fun Run. It all takes place Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Braided River Brewing in Mobile. Registration starts at 5 p.m. The run starts at 7 p.m. with an after party to follow.
This family-friendly events benefits Dance Without Limits, Lifelines Counseling, and Celisse's School of Equestrian Arts. For more information, visit this Facebook page.
Braided River Brewing: 420 St. Louis Street Mobile, AL
