The following information was provided by event organizers:
Graham Creek Nature Preserve is approximately 500 acres of natural habitat in Foley, Alabama and soon to be the location for the Muddy Warrior Challenge benefiting the American Autism & Rehabilitation Foundation. Our 501(c)(3) is dedicated to supporting the resources and comprehensive therapies offered at our center as well as other non-profit organizations that provide hope and healing for our local special needs community.
We hope you will join us on Saturday, August 28, 2021, as we run the race for autism, combining the excitement of running, obstacles, and mud all for a great cause. Whether you have a competitive nature or just want to come for the fun we have the perfect challenge for adults and kids alike. Even if that means choosing our Stay in the Bed option. This family-oriented event will end with a Victory Celebration for all ages that you do not want to miss.
Entry fee includes obstacles, a super comfy event t-shirt made for all day comfort, Top 3 Finishers in each category recognized, and the chance to rehydrate and refuel during the Victory Celebration. Sponsorship opportunities are available and tax-deductible.
For event details and registration visit americanautismcenter.org.
For more information contact Christy Kelley at christyk@americanautismcenter.org
