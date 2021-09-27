The South Alabama Chapter of American Association for Suicide Prevention is hosting its annual Out of Darkness Walk. Lydia Barber joined Joe on Studio10 with details.
The following information was provided by the Chapter:
There will be a Memory Wall where you can bring photos and memorabilia of your loved one. At 3:45 pm, they will host a butterfly release to signify hope.
Please register and donate for the Walk at AFSP.org/Daphne.
To keep lines down and
follow CDC guidelines we are asking that you please register before October 24th. When you do that, you will NOT have to check in the day of the Walk. If you do have to register the day of the walk or if you want to donate, there will be volunteers walking around with flyers that you can scan a QR code to register (just email and name) or donate. There will be flyers scattered all around the Walk area to keep lines down.
Masks will not be mandated, but if you are not vaccinated, they are strongly encouraged.
South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk that benefits the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Sunday, October 24th, 1 pm to 4 pm
- Daphne City Hall, Main Street
- Register and donate at AFSP.org/Daphne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.