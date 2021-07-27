The 2021 Rubber Ducky Regatta is coming up! All the fun takes places on August 3, 2021 at 10 a.m. and lasts until Noon at Cooper Riverside Park. All of the funds raised will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.
For more information, visit this Facebook Page.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile
1626 Spring Hill Ave
Mobile, AL 36604
251-694-6873
