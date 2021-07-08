The 2021 South Alabama Nonprofit Summit is locally-organized professional development for people who serve in the nonprofit sector. The Summit, which will be virtual again this year, is sponsored by the Alabama Association of Nonprofits, Community Foundation of South Alabama, United Way of Southwest Alabama, University of South Alabama Melton Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, The First (A National Banking Association), and the South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits. Registration is just $10 for all four sessions.
Registration Information: www.SACNP.org (South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits website)
2021 South Alabama Nonprofit Summit
Thursday, July 29, 2021 9am – 3:30pm
Virtual Conference
