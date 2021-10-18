The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Stapleton Bluegrass Festival is only a few weeks away. The festival is a benefit for Stapleton Elementary School and is the school’s largest and most important fundraiser – has built a solid reputation as the premier Bluegrass event on the northern Gulf Coast as well as a can’t-miss festival for those who enjoy live music, great food, and family-friendly activities.
This year is going to be truly special. Six outstanding bands are taking part including three of the very best local acts as well as three prominent national bands: a Grammy nominee from Kentucky, a northern Alabama family band that is a viral sensation, and a chart-topping artist from Virginia. Add in seven food / beverage trucks and a wide variety of activities for the whole family, and it becomes clear why the Stapleton Bluegrass Festival is quickly becoming a favorite regional event
For more information, visit this Facebook page.
