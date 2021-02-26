The following information was provided by Children's of Alabama:
Children’s of Alabama celebrates Tee Off Fore A Cure on March 5 and 6, with a weekend of events designed to celebrate the “sweet 16th” year of the fundraiser and honor Fairhope cancer survivor Frances Grace Hirs. The pre-tournament gala kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5 at the Lakewood Golf Club (1 Grand Blvd.).
On Saturday morning, golfers will gather for the tournament and eighth annual Golf Ball Drop at The Lakewood Club’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Admission to Friday’s “16th Birthday Bash” pre-party is complimentary to participating golfers, donors, sponsors, volunteers and their guests. Admission for all other attendees is $25 per person and includes a safe, outdoor silent auction, food, wine, golf cart drive-in movie and a live music.
Pre-party guests can bid on the silent auction items including items from coastal artists, travel and local businesses. More auction items will be announced on the event’s Facebook page. The pre-party will be a “do-over” 16th birthday party for honoree Frances Grace, as she was unable to celebrate her sweet 16 due to her recovery from leukemia. Saturday’s golf tournament will begin with two shotgun starts and four-man scramble format. Lakewood members can register for $99 per golfer or $300 per team. Non-member registration fees are $200 per golfer and $800 per team.
Gracie’s Golf Ball Drop will take place immediately following the tournament. The first ball in or closest to the hole will win 25% of the proceeds, or as much as $5,000. Participants do not have to be present to win and anyone may purchase golf balls through the event website listed below. The event honors local cancer survivor and honoree Frances Grace Hirs. As a 21-year-old Fairhope girl who has battled cancer for most of her life, Hirs first fought cancer as a toddler, and at 9 years old had a relapse.
In February 2013, she was diagnosed for the third time with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). At age 13, Hirs received the bone marrow transplant that saved her life. Along with her parents and the Lakewood staff, Hirs has invested years into generating awareness and raising money to benefit children like her at the cancer clinic at Children's of Alabama, the state’s only freestanding pediatric medical facility.
Proceeds from Tee Off Fore A Cure benefit the Alabama Centers for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children's of Alabama. For more details or to register for the golf tournament contact Kerrie Benson, Children's development associate, at 251-610-4969, or visit this website.
