The Happy Girl Conference is coming up! Enjoy food and fellowship at Harvest Church on September 24-25, 2021. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Tickets are on sale now! Visit HarvestMobile.com or AdrienneCooley.com to get yours today.
Harvest Church
1275 E I-65 Service Rd. S Mobile. AL 36606
