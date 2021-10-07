Thriller Nights of Lights is back at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile. Mobile Sports & Entertainments is excited to host the spooky family-friendly event this year. This drive-thru lights show is synchronized to music playing through your car radio. From spiders to friendly ghosts, you will see it all. For more information, visit this website.
Hours:
September 24 – October 31, 2021
Open Nightly 7:00pm – 10:00pm
Rain or shine
Prices:
$8 per person (includes sales tax)
4 and under FREE
Location:
755 Bolling Brothers Boulevard
Mobile, Alabama 36606
(Take Government Blvd. to McVay Drive to Bolling Brothers Blvd. for entrance into light show)
Questions:
251-572-2327
