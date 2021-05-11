Adoption Rocks and Rapahope are excited for Touch A Truck 2021. FOX10 is teaming up with the organizations to promote this family event. From emergency vehicles to boats, you and your family can meet the drivers behind these vehicles and even sit in the drivers seat.
It all takes place at Hank Aaron Stadium Parking Lot on Saturday, May 15, 2021. This hands on experience starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. There is a special noise free hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with no sirens or lights. For more information visit this website.
