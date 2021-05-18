2021 NAMI Walk continues to bring awareness to the importance of mental health. Now more than ever, people are reaching out for mental health help. The NAMI Walk helps bring awareness and raise funds for folks involved with individual groups and programs.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a virtual walk on May 22. For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.