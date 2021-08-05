The Water Balloon Battle of Mobile Bay is a re-enactment of the Battle of Mobile Bay in Cathedral Square with water balloons and super soakers. This event is the perfect way to end the warm season. Nearly 3,500 water balloons will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring a super soaker and towels are recommended.
It takes place Thursday, August 12th, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit this website.
