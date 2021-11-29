The mission of Make A Wish AL is to grant life changing wishes to children with life threatening medical conditions. Last year they raised over 27k towards wishes of children right here along the Gulf Coast, but many more wishes are waiting.
The Pandemic created a backlog of wishes that need to be granted because trips were put on hold and supply chains drove inventories down while fundraising events were forced to cancel. Events like Wine & Wishes presented by Wind Creek Casino & Hotel will help the organization meet those needs.
It takes place December 2nd 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Mobile Museum of History benefiting Make A Wish AL.
Sponsors include:
Wind Creek, Embrace Home Loans, Laurel Flowers State Farm, Irby LLC, Hargrove Foundation, Family of William E Whitfield III, H&H Construction of Greater Mobile, and S&M Transport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.