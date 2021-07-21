The newly crowned 2021 World Championship Turkey Caller joined Joe live on Studio10. Kenneth Weiss Jr. won the 2021 World Gobbling Championship on June 12, 2021 at the Mobile Convention Center.
He also placed 4th in the World owl hooting, 6th in the calling, and 4th in the 2 man team.
Kenneth has 4 National Championships and many state titles. A big congratulations to Kenneth!
