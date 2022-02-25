The following information was provided by event organizers:
The Ballyhoo Festival is a fine art and cultural exchange event. It will be March 5-6 at Gulf State Park, 20115 State Park Rd, Gulf Shores, Al. 9am-5pm, Saturday, March 5 and 11am-5pm, Sunday, March 6.
*More than 80 fine art exhibits
*Saturday, Cultural Exchange with the Poarch Creek Indians who will perform original tribal dance in ceremonial regalia at 11am and 4pm
*Sunday, Cultural Exchange in the form of a Fiddle/Banjo Compeition, sponsored in part by ForaBama and the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival
* Music on the Wind Creek Stage Saturday by the Destinations, Rollin’ in the Hay and Emily Stuckey and Amanda Donald
* Music on the Wind Creek Stage Sunday, Fiddle/Banjo Competition, special performance by the Cotton Pickin’ Kids, 3 brothers and 3 sisters, all playing different instruments, bluegrass. The Judges will also perform.
*Kid’s Korner, art projects for children
*A variety of unique foods
*Parking: $5.00, Drop off guests at festival entrance, then park at Gulf State Pier, Lodge or Pavilion. Pier and Lodge are within walking distance. Limited shuttle service from Pavilion. Handicapped parking will be inside the festival site.
Visit www.ballyhoofestival.org for more information
