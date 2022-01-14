The 2022 Mobile King Cake-Off is just a few weeks away!
The following information was found on their website:
Join us for the 4th annual King Cake-Off on Friday, February 4, 2022, at The Temple, located in the heart of downtown Mobile. Local bakeries, eateries, and grocery stores will compete to see who has the tastiest King Cake and King Cake-Inspired Treat on the Gulf Coast. This family-friendly event will feature live music, local vendors, kids’ activities, specialty cocktails, King Cake tastings, and more! You definitely don’t want to miss out on this one-of-a-kind event.
Friday, February 4, 2022
The Temple (Downtown Mobile)
351 St Francis St
Mobile, AL 36602
5:00 pm – 7:30 pm
