The Mobile Porch Parade is a new way for Mobilians and visitors to celebrate the Mardi Gras season in Mobile, Alabama!
Over 150 houses and businesses are decked out in their Carnival best! Use the map to create your own viewing route and enjoy touring the parade of homes at your leisure– from the sidewalk, your bike, or car!
Mobile Porch Parade is organized by Mobilians who are volunteering their time and skills to make MPPa catalyst for community involvement, inclusiveness, and support.
In that spirit, we ask that you consider making a monetary donation or a wishlist donation to our 2022 community-elected non-profit beneficiary, The CORE Project.
The CORE Project is a non-profit corporation which was established in 2020 to serve the full spectrum of individuals in the special needs community. Their purpose is to provide quality clinical care, educational opportunities and overall support that will foster and optimize learning throughout the lifetime of our clients and their families.
Website – https://www.mobileporchparade.com/
Map of Homes/Businesses - https://www.mobileporchparade.com/map
List of Needs for The Core Project - https://www.mobileporchparade.com/give-back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.