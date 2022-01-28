The Reese’s Senior Bowl today announced that Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell has selected Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley to serve as head coach for the American team and New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh has tabbed Tight Ends Coach Ron Middleton to lead the National team in the 73rd annual Reese’s Senior Bowl to be played on Saturday February 5, 2022, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama. This marks the first time in the game’s rich history where head coaches will serve in more an advisory capacity while promoting assistants into expanded leadership roles on the staff.
The Lions have also appointed Defensive Backs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant to defensive coordinator and Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator, while the Jets have elevated Linebackers Coach Mike Rutenberg to defensive coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Rob Calabrese to offensive coordinator.
In addition, Senior Bowl Minority Fellowship coaches Reggie Barlow (Virginia State head coach) and T.C. Taylor (Jackson State offensive coordinator) will be working with the Lions staff, while Tyrone Wheatley (Morgan State head coach) and Jonathan Saxon (South Carolina State linebackers coach/defensive coordinator) will be assisting the Jets during the week. Barlow, Taylor, Wheatley, and Saxon will take part in on-field coaching, position meetings, and nightly staff evaluations. The primary goal of this first of its kind initiative is to connect HBCU coaches with NFL decision-makers in hope that it leads to future career opportunities, while also giving the rest of the league’s teams four individuals to contact for more information on Senior Bowl participants.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming off a record-breaking year in which 106 players were selected in the 2021 NFL draft, which represents 41 percent of the entire class. Over the past three drafts (2019-2021), 88.4% of the players wound up making an active 53-man NFL roster at some point during their rookie season. Those three rosters have included the following standouts: QB Justin Herbert (Chargers), QB Mac Jones (Patriots), DS Jeremy Chinn (Panthers), WR Chase Claypool (Steelers), WR Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), QB Jalen Hurts (Eagles), DB Kyle Dugger (Patriots), RB Elijah Mitchell (49ers), RB Antonio Gibson (WFT), WR Terry McLaurin (WFT), OL Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), WR Deebo Samuel (49ers), OL Elgton Jenkins (Packers), DL Montez Sweat (WFT), RB Najee Harris (Steelers), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Patriots), RB Michael Carter (Jets), WR Kadarius Toney (Giants), WR Devonta Smith (Eagles), OL Quinn Meinerz (Broncos), and OL Creed Humphrey (Chiefs).
Statement from Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs and American Team Head Coach Duce Staley:
“We as a staff are excited to hit the ground running at the Senior Bowl. This week will serve as a valuable experience for all of us to help lead our coaching staff alongside Coach Campbell as we get to know this talented group of young men. We are looking forward to a great week of football in Mobile.”
Statement from New York Jets Tight Ends Coach and National Team Head Coach:
“I want to start by thanking Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl for the change this year allowing an assistant to work as the head coach down in Mobile. I also can’t say enough about Robert Saleh for the opportunity to serve as an acting head coach during the season and certainly for this chance now. Our staff is full of deserving candidates, and I am proud to experience this week alongside them. Working with this group of extremely talented young men as they begin their professional careers is something we are all grateful to be a part of and our staff is excited to work with them for the week.”
For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.