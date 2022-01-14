It is almost time for the Reese's Senior Bowl! Joe sat down with Jim Nagy to talk about everything you need to know from tickets, events, and the big game. For more information, visit this website.
The following information was provided by event organizers:
Game Day Ticket Sales:
- Only a couple thousand tickets left
- Team Walk is 10:30 a.m. – come early and see the future of the NFL walk into Hancock Whitney as they get ready to play their last game in their college helmet
- Fan Fest
- Game day experience – first time Senior Bowl can play in a full stadium at Hancock Whitney
- Swag Zone
- Tickets on sale at seniorbowl.com
- BE A PART OF THE SELLOUT
Senior Bowl Summit – Tuesday February 1st from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre
- Tickets available through Ticketmaster: Less than 2,000 seats in the Saenger so don’t wait to buy your tickets!
- Kirk Herbstreit: Moderator
- Joey Mulinaro: Special Guest
- Panelists: Nick Saban, Bryan Harsin from Auburn, Steve Sarkisian from Texas, James Franklin from Penn State and Mel Tucker from Michigan State
Events leading up to game day:
- HBCU Combine/HBCU Village: Saturday, January 29 South Alabama Campus
- Testing going on inside South Alabama’s Jaguar Training Center
- HBCU Village Experience going on outside Hancock Whitney Stadium from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- HBCUs will have tents to represent their school, Live Entertainment, drumlines, step shows, high school and college bands, Kids Zone, Job Fair – Tailgating, Food and Fun!
- Entire event is free – come out and see what makes HBCU Culture so special!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.