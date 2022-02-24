The following information was provided by event organizers:
The 17th annual Tee Off Fore A Cure kicks off on March 4, with a weekend of Margaritaville-themed events designed to honor Fairhope cancer survivor Frances Grace Hirs. The pretournament gala begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at Lakewood Golf Club (1 Grand Blvd.). On Saturday morning, golfers will gather for the tournament and ninth annual Golf Ball Drop at The Lakewood Club’s Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Admission to Friday’s pre-party is complimentary to participating golfers, donors, sponsors, volunteers and their guests. Admission for all other attendees is $25 per person and includes access to the Margaritaville-style soiree, as well as an exclusive silent auction. Pre-party guests can bid on an array of silent auction items, which will be showcased on the event’s Facebook page prior to the event. Saturday’s golf tournament will begin with a tee time of 9:00 a.m. in a four-man scramble format. Registration fees are $200 per golfer and $800 per team. Gracie’s Golf Ball Drop will take place immediately following the tournament. The first ball in or closest to the hole will win 25% of the proceeds or up to $5,000. Participants do not have to be present to win and anyone may purchase golf balls through the event website below. Twenty-two-year-old cancer survivor and honoree Frances Grace Hirs has battled cancer for most of her life. She first fought cancer as a toddler and relapsed when she was nine. In February 2013, she was diagnosed for the third time with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Hirs received a bone marrow transplant when she was 13 years old that saved her life. Along with her parents and the Lakewood staff, Hirs has spent years generating awareness and raising money to benefit children like her at the cancer clinic at Children's of Alabama, the only health system in Alabama dedicated solely to the care and treatment of children. Hirs is now a senior at Springhill College. Proceeds from Tee Off Fore A Cure benefit the Alabama Centers for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children's of Alabama. For more details or to register for the golf tournament, contact the Children’s of Alabama Gulf Coast office at 251-610-4969 or visit give.childrensal.org/teeoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.