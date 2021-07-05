The 23rd Annual Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival is kicking off at the end of July. President Dr. Raoul Richardson joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the list of events. Your young ones can take part in The Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp at the History Museum of Mobile from July 19-30, 2021. Event organizers are also hosting a Black Tie Event and a handful of performances.
All events will be held in Downtown Mobile at various locations. For a full list of events, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.