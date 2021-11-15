You can find everything you want and more at a new store in Foley. Chelsey visited 25 One of a Kind and spoke with co-owner Renee Beasley. They offer one of a kind antiques that you and your family are sure to love.
They also offer Western and English horse tack new, used, and consignment.
For more information on 25 One of a Kind, give them a call.
Phone Number: 251-943-3333
Facebook: 25 One of A Kind
Location: 15324 Hwy 59 in Foley - Just south of Foley Beach express.. East side of Hwy 59
