The following information was provided by Christ United Methodist Church:
Christ United Methodist Church will hold its Annual Women’s Conference, Worry Less Live More on Saturday, February 27, 2021. This conference will feature award winning author and international speaker, Jane Rubietta, and worship leader, Joanne Parker.
Weary of worry and its tagalongs, anxiety, discouragement, and exhaustion? Jane Rubietta invites you to leave behind your heavy heart and learn to truly live again. Join us and experience joy and rest in the moment-by-moment pleasure of a God who delights in you—and has all your tomorrows under control. You will laugh and you might cry but you will leave knowing you are delighted in--and with an arsenal of unusual helps to worry less. And really live.
Jane Rubietta’s speaking and preaching are practical, personal, and hilarious. Jane has spoken for United Methodist churches, districts, and national leadership around the continent. She is passionate about missionary and clergy family care, and consults with churches, Staff-Parish committees, and conferences on pastoral care and transitions.
Our worship leader will be Joanne Parker. Joanne is currently living in Mobile with her family and two dogs. When she is not being a cheerleader or a chauffeur for one of her four children she keeps herself busy with music, theater, CrossFit, and local volunteering. She has recently authored three children’s books about grief and is pursuing a graduate degree as a clinical licensed counselor. She serves on the worship team at her church and loves to sing about God’s goodness and faithfulness.
Christ United Methodist Church’s 27th Annual Women’s Conference, Worry Less Live More, will be held at 6101 Grelot Road, Mobile, AL with limited seating for in-person attendance and a virtual option. The conference will begin at 9:00 a.m. with doors opening at 8:00 a.m. Conference will end at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $25 (in-person & virtual). Tickets may be purchased at christunited.com/wc2021. Free childcare is available for children 3rd grade and younger with prior registration. Masks, registration and social distancing is required for in-person attendance.
For more information and to register, visit christunited.com/wc2021 or call 251.342.0462. Christ United, 6101 Grelot Rd., Mobile, AL 36609.
