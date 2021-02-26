Get ready for a Saturday full of fun! The 29th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival is back on the Gulf Coast. You can find specialty food, arts & crafts vendors, classic cars, and of course seafood! Admission and parking are free, the festival asks you to make a donation to the Makos Academics, Arts & Athletics Club. This helps the students in Orange Beach continue to receive a great education.
It all takes place at The Wharf from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a 5K and the car show.
For more details, visit them online!
