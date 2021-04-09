The Second Annual Tee Time for Autism Golf Tournament is back. This event presented by Uniti Fiber. It all takes place Friday, April 23, 2021 at TimberCreek Golf Club. Lunch and registration starts at 11:30 p.m. and tee time kicks off at 1:00 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the American Autism & Rehabilitation Foundation supporting our local special needs community through therapeutic services, education, and sensory-friendly programs.
9650 Timbercreek Blvd, Daphne, AL 36526
Lunch/Registration starts @ 11:30; 1:00pm tee time.
(4) man scramble; Shotgun Start
$600 team entry fee
$150 individual entry fee
For more information, visit them online.
