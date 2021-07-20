3 Doors Down is coming to The Wharf in Orange Beach! As part of "The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour", 3 Doors Down will perform at The Wharf Amphitheater on Friday, July 23, 2001.
Chelsey spoke with guitarist Chris Henderson about their upcoming show. He says he is excited to play the family friendly show and hopes to see you there. If you would like to keep up with 3 Doors Down, visit their website. To order your tickets, visit The Wharf's website.
