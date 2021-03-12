33rd Annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament benefiting FEEF

Warm up your golf swing for a great cause! The Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation (FEEF) is gearing up for their 33rd Annual Mayor's Golf Tournament on March 26, 2021.
The following information was provided by FEEF:
The 33rd Annual Mayor's Golf Tournament is a day full of fun for a wonderful cause. Along with a great day on the golf course, golfers are provided with breakfast by Chick-fil-A Daphne, Lunch provided by Imperial Dade, drink stations, contests, awards and prizes.
There are several levels of sponsorship from a 4 person teams, 2 person team, 1 person team, or even just promote your business during the event with a tee sign. All sponsorship information can be found at www.feefonline.org or by calling (251) 990-3333.
The Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation (FEEF) is a non-profit organization, founded in 1996, that is dedicated to promoting and enriching educational opportunities for all Fairhope public school children.
FEEF works year-round to raise funds, create initiatives and provide support directly to the five Fairhope public schools. FEEF funds are given directly to the schools to provide STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) programs and equipment to our students and teachers that are not made possible through traditional funding the schools receive.
Presenting Sponsor: Terry Thompson Chevrolet
Friday, March 26, 2021
Quail Creek Golf Course – Fairhope, AL
Four Person Scramble
Shotgun Starts 8 AM and 1 PM
