The following information was provided by WRC:
Join us for the third annual "Hold the Line" Fishing Tournament benefiting the Women's Resource Center!
Special thank you to our TITLE SPONSOR THIS YEAR - “Church of the Island” and Premier Platinum Sponsors are Great Day Outdoors and Dauphin Island Marina.
Registration is now live!! Don’t miss this awesome event on September 25th! #thisisLIFE
This tournament is for adult and youth fisherman. Cash prizes will be awarded for all jackpot categories, as well as a $1000 cash prize for the Grand Slam winner! All other categories will receive other prizes such as rod & reels, coolers, and more! Each person who purchases a ticket to fish will also be put in a drawing for the tournament giveaway!!
WE NEED FISHERMAN
To register for to Hold the Line on Fishing Chaos https://share.fishingchaos.com/tourn.../er5j7qVsp5ZiXUnCIKAE
WE NEED SPONSORS
If you would like to become a sponsor for this event go to: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfNabDkKrF.../viewform...
More info may be found at https://www.facebook.com/WRCMobile
For more information please call 251.344.4357 or email madison@wrcmobile.org
Our major medical and administrative offices are located at 718 Downtowner Loop west we have a satellite office in Semmes and our parenting education offices are on Sage Avenue.
The 3 pillars of the ministry are as follows:
PREVENTION – The WRC team of staff and volunteers, through our Empower To Thrive (E2T) program, teaches students how to form healthy relationships in a world full of relational chaos. Our mission in the schools, following the Alabama Department of Public Education guidelines, is to equip students with truth and empower them to make healthy decisions to reach their optimal health, with a specific emphasis on their value, purpose and potential. We use learning tangible skills, games, activities and open discussion. The curriculum consists of lessons in relation to reaching their full potential through vision casting and goal setting, the impact of digital technology, communication skills and warning signs of abuse, presenting a model for pacing relationships and the benefits of practicing sexual risk avoidance. This program is implemented over six weeks, one day a week throughout public and private schools in the Mobile, Alabama area. We have seen a great impact that the E2T program is making among students today.
INTERVENTION - The WRC provides medically accurate information to our clients at one of our two medical facilities through professional pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, options counseling, and medical referrals. In 2019, we were able to add STD testing and treatment to our services for our clients and their partners, along with education on healthy lifestyle choices.
EMPOWERMENT – We believe it is vital to come alongside of new parents as they find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. They often time are faced with insurmountable obstacles. Many of our clients are wondering how they will be able to take care of their newborn. Our Empowered Parent program is designed to empower and educate parents (mother and father) on how to care for their newborn and healthy lifestyle during pregnancy, after birth and beyond. Through the program they receive mentorship and build a community with one another, which is so needed during this time in their lives. While in the program, they earn points and can “shop” with their points for much needed items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, formula, etc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.