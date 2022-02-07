Together with our community partner iHeart Radio, Pilot Catastrophe’s Adjuster’s Give Back project is excited to host the 3rd Annual Miracle on the Bay parade benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pilot Catastrophe was founded in Mobile, AL in 1983 and has proudly maintained its support of community projects for nearly 40 years.
Join us on Monday, February 21st at 6:30 pm in downtown Mobile as we roll immediately following the Order of Venus. Each float will have a Float Captain who is a current or former St. Jude patient along with a host of revelers excited to experience Mardi Gras in its birthplace, Mobile, Alabama. All six floats have been sponsored by local businesses and organizations who are dedicated to supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and patients and their families in our community. Special thanks to the Conde Cavaliers and the Order of Venus who help us make this happen each year.
This year’s parade tee was designed by local St. Jude patient, Ella Boutwell, a 10 year old, 4th grader at Saraland Elementary School. The quote was from a patient that rode with us in 2020. Limited quantities are still available.
95 KSJ and Mix 99 will each be giving away a set of seats & throws to lucky listeners next week so be sure to tune in for a chance to join this exciting parade!
For more information on Miracle on the Bay parade, visit our website, www.adjustersgiveback.org or the MOB Facebook Page.
