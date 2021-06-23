Honor Guard Captain Nena Gayer-Wheat and Judge Advocate Edward "Teddy" McDermott joined us to talk about a very special memorial ceremony coming up.
The American Legion Post 250 Honor Guard is remembering SSG Willie James Jr. James Jr. and two others were killed 50-years-ago in Vietnam while fighting for our freedom.
James Jr. is from Mobile and will be remembered and eulogized at this special ceremony on June 28th. The Honor Guard will be part of the ceremony. The public, especially any veterans who may have known James Jr. are invited to come on out to attend.
Ceremony for SSG Willie James Jr:
Born November 3, 1942 – Died June 28, 1971 in the Republic of Vietnam
Mobile National Cemetery
1202 Virginia Street, Mobile, AL 36604
Section 5 Site 505-A
June 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Eulogy:
On June 28, 1971, 50 years ago today, at approximately 1:00pm, members of C Company 2nd Battalion, 8th Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division (Air Mobile) were engaged in a battle with a VC and NVA supply stronghold. Three troopers were killed, Cpl Bernard Brzezinski of Clearwater Florida; Sgt Gerald Dowjotas of Downers Grove IL; and SSG Willie James of Mobile AL. Additionally, there were 28 others wounded, a scout dog named Cap was killed, and a Medivac helicopter was shot down. SSG James fought valiantly and died a hero’s death. His hometown must remember him proudly. A slogan from the Wounded Warrior’s Project reads: “The greatest casualty is being forgotten.” SSG James shall not be forgotten.
