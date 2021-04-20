Molly Thomas joined Chelsey on Studio10 to gear up for the 6th Annual Dog River Mudbottom Revival Music Festival. The following information was provided by event organizers:
For the sixth year, Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR) organizers announce the date and plans for the MudBottom Revival Music Festival – a fun afternoon created to raise awareness and funds. Music enthusiasts and river stewards annually look forward to this popular family event on the river to enjoy great musical entertainment. The 6th Annual MudBottom Revival Music Festival is set for Sunday, April 25 at Bender Point, 3619 Riviere Du Chien Road, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
This year’s lineup features the ever-popular Nashville recording artist, Will Kimbrough, along with the talented Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds. In deference to safe-spacing due to COVID-19, the site will be set up for viewing the bands primarily by boat/kayak.
Due to Covid restrictions, ONLY sponsors will be allowed to park and remain on the property during the performance. Gates open at 12:30 pm for sponsors. Tickets will be sold exclusively to boat and kayak participants and will be available for purchase on Eventbrite soon.
Sponsorships are available now for this spring fundraising event. The deadline for sponsorship information to be included on promotional material is April 1, 2021. For more information on sponsorship benefits and levels, ranging from $250 to $2500, visit https://dogriver.org/join-donate/.
Sponsors committed to-date include: Roy and Missy Benton, Buckhaults Family, Deaton Family, Kennon and Lisa Drew, The Legends, Dan and Linda Leonardi, Marine and Industrial Supply, Mobile Import Salvage, Saunders Yachtworks, Shropshire Family, Sophiella Gallery, Andrew & Liz Terry, Allied Mortgage Corp., dakinstreet architects, Russell & Billie Goodloe, Clark Personnel, Green & Henwood Wealth Management group, Harsany Family, and What the Finan.
ABOUT THE MUSIC
About The Will Kimbrough Band
Kimbrough, an Alabama native and accomplished multi-instrumentalist, has recorded nine previous solo albums. His compositions have been recorded by the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider, Jack Ingram, Gretchen Peters, and many others. He also boasts production credits for Buffett, Doug Seegers, Shemekia Copeland, Todd Snider, Radney Foster and Steve Poltz. He received 2004 Americana Music Association’s Instrumentalist of the Year. His production work on the award-winning Copeland´s 2018 release America's Child earned him a Living Blues Producer of the Year title in 2019.
Kimbrough is a Deep South Rock n Roller with a heart full of The Blues and an eye on classic Country Music. Will's bands include Will and the Bushmen, The Bis-Quits, DADDY, Willie Sugarcapps and The Red Dirt Boys.
About Molly Thomas And The Rare Birds
Molly Thomas and The Rare Birds have been hailed by both critics and their contemporaries as an integral and “unfiltered voice” representing the sound of the southern U.S. and have raised the bar on honesty and vulnerability for their new album, “Honey’s Fury.” Thomas has seamlessly woven 12 songs of love, betrayal, destruction, forgiveness, reflection, and healing into a powerfully inspirational album.
Rare Birds members include Molly Thomas (vocals/guitar), Rick Hirsch (guitars), John Keuler (vocals/bass), John Milham (drums/percussion).
Molly Thomas has always been a child of the water and metaphors of flow, movement, tidal change, and bodily connection frequently surface in her lyrics. Born in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Thomas has made her home in and cultivated most of her musical influences from the southern regions of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The south has been the perfect location for Thomas to grow her self-described Indie Swamp Pop.
About Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR)
DRCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the water quality of and access to Dog River and its tributaries. All DRCR programs, projects, and volunteer efforts work toward this ambitious goal. For more information about DRCR, visit www.dogriver.org/join-donate
