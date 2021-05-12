The 7th Annual Firkin Festival is this weekend in Downtown Mobile! This event is benefitting Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation. Ian Berg with Budweiser-Busch Distributing Company joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big event.
The following information was provided by event organizers:
The craft beer event features local and regional breweries showcasing their creativity by adding unique flavors or spins on distinctive cask ale in a firkin, a barrel made of stainless steel that holds 10.8 gallons of beer. Firkin’s hail from the tradition of cask brewing and use natural fermentation processes to carbonate the beer. The liquid is typically served slightly below room temperature and will have a smoother, lighter carbonated body due to the natural carbonation process. This year’s participating breweries include Back Forty, Avondale, Braided River, Fairhope, Ghost Train, Yellowhammer, Props, Folklore, Oyster City, Black Warrior, Wicked Weed, Second Line, Wild Leap, and Urban South.
Doors for the festival will open at 2pm with a tapping ceremony at 2:30pm. Sampling ends at 5:30pm followed by an awards ceremony. Additionally, there will be Live Music from East LA Fadeaway, Cornhole, Stein Hoisting and a Keg Toss competition. The all-inclusive Firkin Fest tickets are $25 in advance (eTix or Moe’s BBQ), $30 at door and includes entrance to the festival, samples of each firkin, crawfish, sample glass, koozie, literature, games and live music.
For tickets and more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.