Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores presents the 9th Annual Summer of Fun featuring art classes, a hands-on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch.
Tuesdays
Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and Clean Horizons! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is free to attend and is all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Online RSVP required.
Wednesdays
Art al Fresco “A hands on lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages”
Create different works of art & crafts every Wednesday this summer. Projects include: tie-dye shirts, Hurricane Sally wood slice painting, shell and lionfish jewelry, plastic pollution mosaic, create with paint or clay, learn to sculpt with sand with pros from Sand Castle University, and Ductstravaganza with "Duck Tape Stuck at Prom" finalists. All ages lunch & learn every Wednesday at 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early). Includes $10 gift card for lunch, fee: depends on the project. Online RSVP required.
Thursdays
Tacky Jacks Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete every Thursday this summer in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! The event is free to attend for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Online RSVP required.
Schedule of Events
June
1 - Hands on Habitat, Plastic Pollution turned into art with Clean Horizons, book signing to follow. (As seen on Good Morning America)
2 - Art al Fresco, Hurricane Sally Wood Slice Painting $15
3 – Beach Games
8 - Hands on Habitat, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park
9 – Art al Fresco, Tie-Dye Shirt $25
10 – Beach Games
15 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park
16 – Art al Fresco, Plastic Pollution Mosaic $15
17 – Beach Games
22 – Hands on Habitat, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
23 - Art al Fresco, Create with Paint $15
24 – Beach Games
29 - Hands on Habitat, Alabama Audubon
30 - Art al Fresco, Create with Clay $15
July
1 – Beach Games
6 – Hands on Habitat, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
7 – Art al Fresco, Ductstravaganza - Free
8– Beach Games
13 - Hands on Habitat, Orange Beach Wildlife Center
14 – Art al Fresco, Sand Castle University - Free
15 – Beach Games
20 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park
21 – Art al Fresco, Rare Lionfish Jewelry $20
22 – Beach Games
27 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability
28 – Art al Fresco, Shell Jewelry $20
29 – Beach Games
Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
240 East 24th Avenue
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Phone: 251-948-8881
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.