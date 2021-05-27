Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores presents the 9th Annual Summer of Fun featuring art classes, a hands-on nature series and waterfront beach games at lunch.

Tuesdays

Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Alabama Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and Clean Horizons! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is free to attend and is all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Online RSVP required.

 

Wednesdays

Art al Fresco “A hands on lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages”

Create different works of art & crafts every Wednesday this summer. Projects include: tie-dye shirts, Hurricane Sally wood slice painting, shell and lionfish jewelry, plastic pollution mosaic, create with paint or clay, learn to sculpt with sand with pros from Sand Castle University, and Ductstravaganza with "Duck Tape Stuck at Prom" finalists. All ages lunch & learn every Wednesday at 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early). Includes $10 gift card for lunch, fee: depends on the project. Online RSVP required.

 

Thursdays

Tacky Jacks Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition. Kids ages 6-12 compete every Thursday this summer in games, challenges and more! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! The event is free to attend for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), Online RSVP required.

Schedule of Events

June

1 - Hands on Habitat, Plastic Pollution turned into art with Clean Horizons, book signing to follow. (As seen on Good Morning America)

2 - Art al Fresco, Hurricane Sally Wood Slice Painting $15

3 – Beach Games

8 - Hands on Habitat, Learning Campus at Gulf State Park

9 – Art al Fresco, Tie-Dye Shirt $25

10 – Beach Games

15 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park

16 – Art al Fresco, Plastic Pollution Mosaic $15

17 – Beach Games

22 – Hands on Habitat, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

23 - Art al Fresco, Create with Paint $15

24 – Beach Games

29 - Hands on Habitat, Alabama Audubon

30 - Art al Fresco, Create with Clay $15

July

1 – Beach Games

6 – Hands on Habitat, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

7 – Art al Fresco, Ductstravaganza - Free

8– Beach Games

13 - Hands on Habitat, Orange Beach Wildlife Center

14 – Art al Fresco, Sand Castle University - Free

15 – Beach Games

20 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf State Park

21 – Art al Fresco, Rare Lionfish Jewelry $20

22 – Beach Games

27 - Hands on Habitat, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability

28 – Art al Fresco, Shell Jewelry $20

29 – Beach Games

Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores

240 East 24th Avenue

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Phone: 251-948-8881

www.tackyjacks.com

