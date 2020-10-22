The Throwdown, the Mobile Arts Council’s biggest annual fundraiser, features a month-long silent auction, an action-packed art competition, and more!
The 2020 art competition will happen in the style of a reality show on MAC’s Facebook and YouTube accounts on Thursday, October 29th! Our 2020 Throwdown artists include Monica J. Beasley, Soynika Edwards-Bush, Steve Joynt, Abe Partridge, and Kathleen Kirk Stoves. Each artist will have 90 minutes to create an original piece of artwork using an 18x24" surface while incorporating items from a mystery box. The artwork created will be available for auction online at the end of the evening. Our event host is Darwin Singleton, and this year's competition will feature some spooky surprises! See the competition teaser trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNCYksRgCa8
No tickets required - everyone will have access to bid online in the silent auction throughout October, as well as the opportunity to watch and win one of five original works of art created during the Throwdown event! All bidding will close at midnight on November 1st. Auction bidders and donors will be entered into a chance to win gift cards, courtesy of Heroes Sports Bar & Grille!
Stay tuned to MAC's social media for more updates about this event, and see the auction items in person at 6 S. Joachim St.! All proceeds go towards funding MAC’s programming and services. Bid or donate today at https://charityauction.bid/mobilearts
The Throwdown competition will take place virtually on Thursday, October 29 starting at 7:30 p.m. on the Mobile Arts Council’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The silent auction is open the entire month of October online at https://charityauction.bid/mobilearts
This event is sponsored by the Hackbarth Delivery Services, T.S. Wall & Sons, Inc., Alabama Public Radio, Antique Emporium, and Heroes Sport Bar & Grille.
