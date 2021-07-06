South Bay Communities Alliance is hosting its 9th Annual Veterans Appreciation Day. Ann Bennett and Karen Pate joined Matt on Studio10 to talk about the special event. A breakfast will be held from 8:00am-10:30am with an Honor Ceremony to follow. It all takes place at the Coastal Response Center in Coden. For more information, visit this website.
COASTAL RESPONSE CENTER
7385 HWY 188
CODEN, AL 36523
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.