A new Perspectives with Eric Reynolds airs this Saturday at 9 a.m. Eric sits down with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to talk about the COVID-19 Pandemic, youth gun violence, 1-10 Bayway Bridge Project, and Amtrak returning to Mobile.
You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday on FOX10. If you miss it, you can watch it here.
