Chickasaw Civic Theatre is excited to present A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder August 9-25. This hilarious farce “dazzles with lyrical wit, dark comedic fun, and bravura”, sweeping all of Broadway's Best Musical awards in 2014. And now you can see this uproarious hit for the first time in the Mobile area.
When low born Monty Navarro realizes he is actually an heir to the D’Ysquith fortune and eighth in line to become the Earl of Highhurst, he plots to knock off the unsuspecting relatives ahead of him in the most creative and hilarious ways. Will he succeed in becoming the ninth Earl? And what of love, and with whom?
Jackson Henson plays the murderous Montague Navarro and the unbelievably and hilariously versatile Thomas Rowell portrays ALL OF the doomed D'Ysquith heirs. Shanna Stoker as Sibella, Ember Langley as Phoebe, and a comedic ensemble as everyone else, under the expert direction of Stacey Driskell, promise an evening of side splitting humor and entertainment.
You don't want to miss this fresh new Tony Award-winning musical. Get your tickets now at cctshows.com or call 251-457-8887.
Chickasaw Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theatre located off Interstate 65, Exit 10, at 801 Iroquois St in Chickasaw, Alabama. The theater presents five or six main stage productions each season and additionally sponsors a co-educational teenage theatrical troupe (Explorer Post 149) and a comedy improv troupe (Chickasaw Civic Comedy Players).
More information: cctshows.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.