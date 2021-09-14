The following information was provided by AARP:
This is probably the most irritating scam that Americans are dealing with right now. The calls are frequent – you may even get multiple calls in a day. And that is why the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) tells us that this is the scam they get the most complaints about from consumers.
What to watch out for:
- The call will include some sort of pitch for renewing your warranty. The beginning of the call is usually automated or pre-recorded - basically a robocall.
- If you stay on the line, you are told to press a certain number or wait for a representative. Then you’re asked to provide personal information, which potentially can be used to defraud you. They may even have information about your car make and model, which they got from public records, to try to sound legitimate.
How to protect yourself:
- First, never give out any personal information, such as a social security number, credit card information, driver’s license number or bank account to any caller unless you can verify you are dealing directly with a legitimate company with which you have an established business relationship.
- Telephone scammers are good at what they do and may imply that they work for a company you trust. Don't fall for it. Be extremely cautious.
- If you have caller ID, you can screen incoming calls. Legitimate telemarketers are required to transmit or display their phone number and the name and/or the phone number of the company they're representing. You should be cautious even if a number appears authentic. Criminals often use caller ID "spoofing" – falsifying the information sent to your Caller ID display to make them appear legitimate.
How do you make the calls stop?
This can be tough to do. But you have a couple of options.
- Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize. Let them go to voicemail. If you answer and stay on the line, it tells the criminals they have a “live” potential target. That means they will keep calling! And definitely don’t press any buttons when prompted. If you pick up and hear the robocall starting – hang up!
- You can also file a complaint online with the FCC or the Federal Trade Commission. Both of these federal agencies are working to protect consumers from these crimes.
For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.
