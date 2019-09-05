The Abba Shriners is a non-profit fraternal organization that works in conjunction with the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The Gun and Knife Shows are held three times a year (January, June and September) at our location on Hitt Road, and are owned and operated by the members of the Abba Shriners. All proceeds from the Gun and Knife Shows are used towards the operating expenses of the organization to include, but not limited to utilities, facility maintenance and repairs, employee salaries, insurance and the like. We do hold other fund raisers throughout the year which are focused on the other part of the business as it pertains to the hospitals.
Typically, our Gun and Knife Show is made up of 200+ trade tables and 75-100 vendors offering a variety of merchandise. The Show will offer a wide-range of new and used (long and hand) gun dealers, handmade knives, gun and knife accessories, ammo, vintage guns and knives, collectibles, repair and replacement parts, military surplus and apparel, coins, and many other sportsman related items.
The air conditioned exhibit space is apx. 21,000 sq. feet with wide aisles and movability throughout the show with LED lighting, ground level loading and unloading for dealers. The Shriner’s snack bar will be open both days of the Show at lunch with made to order burgers, hotdogs, chicken tenders, french fries and more, and a full breakfast Saturday morning.
Admission is $7 for anyone age 15 and up. Parking is free with 24/7 surveillance, and we also have a pull-through covered area for handicap or elderly attendees to be dropped off and picked up. Security onsite the entire weekend.
Abba Shrine Center
7701 Hitt Rd (7.19 mi)
Mobile, Alabama 36695
(251) 633-5561
