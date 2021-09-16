Action Game & Movie in Foley is ready to serve you! It is located on the corner of 59 & 98. Action Game & Movie buys and sells:
- Laptops with windows 7 or newer
- Game cartridges, especially for NES, SNES, N64 and DS
- Nintendo 64 controllers (with good joysticks)
- Pokémon games
- Play station 3 and xbox360 guitars (ps3 guitars must have dongles)
- Smart TVs and large flat screen TV
- Current release DVDs and Blu-ray
- I-pods, I-pads and I-phones
- Original Nintendo consoles and super Nintendo consoles (working or not)
- Dungeons and dragons and other role playing books
- Magic the gathering trading card sets
- Acoustical and other musical instruments
- Play station consoles, PS2, PS3 and PS4
- Anime collections, Books, DVD and Blu-ray
- Xbox one games and consoles
- Wii U games and consoles
- Play station 4 games
- DS and 3DS games
- PSP consoles
To learn more, visit their website.
Hours: M T W T 11AM - 6PM
Sunday 12PM - 5PM
Location: 101 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL
251-943-1359
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.