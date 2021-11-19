The following information was provided by organizers:
AdaptFocus is a Nonprofit Organization whose mission is to advocate and empower those with Ambulatory (Physical) Disabilities through Athletics, Fitness, & Recreational Programs, while also providing mentorship for youth faced with sudden physical challenges/disabilities. Creating an inclusive society within the community that truly benefits everyone. Providing a pathway for those with Physical Disabilities who’s looking to further their goals & dreams through Sports & Activities. Removing Barriers so that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy any and all activities.
Founder; DeQuel Robinson, I am a native of Mobile, Al with a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology & Master’s in Sport Management from The University of Alabama and a formal Pro Wheelchair Basketball Athlete. I(myself) live with an Ambulatory Disability. In the fall of 2008 I was paralyzed. But that didn’t stop me from focusing ahead and start living in my purpose. After being confined to a chair, I was able to create a path for myself through sports and fitness. I got involved in wheelchair activities and earned a wheelchair basketball scholarship to The University of Alabama. During my athletic career at The University of Alabama I became a 2x Intercollegiate National Champion. Soon after finishing my Master’s, I further my career in wheelchair basketball by taking an offer to play professionally overseas in France. I’m currently a Evidence Based Program manager, Track Coach/Personal Trainer, Motivational Speaker & Mentor within the community.
Founder:DeQuel Robinson
Email: AdaptFocus21@gmail.com
Facebook: AdaptFocus
Donations & Contributions can be made via:
Cashapp: $AdaptFocus
Paypal: AdaptFocus21
