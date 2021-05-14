AFC Mobile's 2021 Home Opener is Saturday night in Mobile! Studio10's Joe Emer caught up with Player/Coach Desmond Ibie to preview the exciting season ahead!
ABOUT AFC MOBILE
AFC Mobile is furthering soccer in the Azalea City. Our sole goal from the outset was to bring a high-level team to Mobile, Alabama – the largest municipality on the Gulf Coast between St. Petersburg, Florida and New Orleans, Louisiana. What started out as a dream in 2015 has quickly become a reality for AFC Mobile. We are honored to be representing Mobile, Alabama in the National Premier Soccer League playing against clubs from New Orleans, Jacksonville, Gulfport, Tallahassee, and Pensacola.
AFC Mobile is dedicated to providing the people of Mobile with a team they will be proud of and a family-friendly game day experience that will excite them, all at a low cost. Simply stated, we want AFC Mobile’s supporters to represent the entire spectrum of cultural diversity that makes Mobile such a great place to live.
And we need your help! Follow us on social media, share our posts, buy gear and wear it proudly, tell your friends about us, and come to games! We are all growing together. The City of Mobile is no longer a port without a soccer ship. Get on board!
AFC Mobile v. Port City FC
Saturday, May 15th (7pm)
Archbishop Lipscombe Athletic Complex
