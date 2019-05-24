AFC Mobile, Mobile's Premier Soccer Team is back for another season.
This Saturday night they host Port City FC out of Gulfport (the reigning Gulf Coast Premier League Champs). Additionally, it's Military Appreciation Night, which means all active duty military personnel and veterans get in free with their military ID. Tickets are $10, and kids 12 and under are admitted for free. Co-Captains Guillermo Lumbreras Jr. and Tilman Schober joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about the season.
