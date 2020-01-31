Come out and join our special guests and community partners as we celebrate Black Heritage in reading, poetry, storytelling, dance and songs. The event will take place Monday through Thursday, February 3 -6. AARI is a national literacy initiative ongoing since 1989, sponsored by the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) beginning in 1990, and later endorsed by the International Reading Association.
Gert Laffiette, Elder Makinde Gbolahan and Arthur Mack joined us on Studio10 to tell us more about they event.
Gert Laffiette - Youth Specialist and Branch programmer For the Virginia D. Smith/Toulminville Branch of Mobile Public Library; with Mobile Public Library for 44 years
Elder Makinde Gbolahan - Founder of United Childhood Enlightment Council Inc. Created to promote Culture enrichment in the community and in families for character development.
Arthur Mack - Published author of three books; “Conflicted,” “Tales from the Blackside,” and “Dignity before Dollars; also a writer for CALL NEWS in Citronelle, Alabama.
African American Read-In
Books, Poetry, Songs and more!
Monday – Thursday, February 3-6
Virginia D. Smith/Toulminville Branch
Mobile Public Library
Virginia Dillard Smith/Toulminville Branch
601 Stanton Road
For more information call 251-494-4982 or email glaffiette@mplonline.org
