Take on the Africatown Bridge Challenge! It's happening Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Africatown Bridge Challenge is a 5K and Fun Run over the Africatown Bridge. The fundraiser will help realize the dream of a Marketplace in what is now a food desert.
Once open, the Marketplace will have available to the community and the public fresh produce from the prolific Africatown Community Garden.
The run starts at 7:30am. You can register at this link: www.eventbrite.com/e/africatown-bridge-challenge-registration-61119649517
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.